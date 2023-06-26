Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 2.6 %
PDEX opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.43.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
