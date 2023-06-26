Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 2.6 %

PDEX opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

