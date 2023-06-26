Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Head-To-Head Survey

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.12 billion 4.68 $524.52 million $5.77 9.62 Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.94 $54.81 million $3.43 6.72

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 39.87% 7.93% 1.40% Mid Penn Bancorp 27.28% 10.87% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 5 0 2.50 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $73.73, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.62%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.