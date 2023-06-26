Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $86.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also

