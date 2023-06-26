QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %
QUALCOMM stock opened at $113.43 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.05.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
