Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $177.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.91.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $186.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $117.53 and a 12 month high of $191.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

