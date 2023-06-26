Raymond James & Associates Has $494.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $494,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

