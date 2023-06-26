Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,745 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $921,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

