Raymond James Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $82.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Down 0.4 %

GMS opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. GMS has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GMS will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 14.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GMS by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $516,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.