Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

