Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

RVP stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

