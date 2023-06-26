Reviewing AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) and Its Rivals

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 365 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -573.53% -62.48% -17.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.26 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $121.22 million -$407,857.14 20.48

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AXIM Biotechnologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 547 1436 3775 37 2.57

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 105.73%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies peers beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

