RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Up 5.5 %

RFIL opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,462. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

About RF Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.