Richard K. Smucker Sells 19,576 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SJM opened at $150.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.63, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 229.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 82.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

