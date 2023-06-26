Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,670 shares during the period. Roblox makes up approximately 2.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $406,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Down 3.3 %
Roblox stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,806 shares of company stock valued at $33,865,470. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
