Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.