Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $68.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.14.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.