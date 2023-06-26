Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $366,013.98 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $366,013.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $210.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

