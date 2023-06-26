Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the period.

FNDE opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

