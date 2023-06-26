Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,115 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,382,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.