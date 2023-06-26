Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.