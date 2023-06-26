Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,357,362.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

