SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

