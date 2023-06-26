SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on SeaChange International from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.