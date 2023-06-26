Security National Bank Buys 141 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.