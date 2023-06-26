Security National Bank Buys 1,703 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV opened at $25.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

