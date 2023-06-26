Security National Bank Buys Shares of 1,854 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

