Security National Bank Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security National Bank decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $524.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.