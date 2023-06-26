Security National Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $296.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $202.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.