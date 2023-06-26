Security National Bank Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 2.2% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,332,159 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.06. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.04 and a 12-month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

