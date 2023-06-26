Security National Bank Decreases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Trimble by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 182,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Trimble by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 288,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.55 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

