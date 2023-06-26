Security National Bank Has $3.07 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Security National Bank cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

NYSE:BR opened at $158.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.41.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

