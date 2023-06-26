Security National Bank Has $8.14 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.2% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $168.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

