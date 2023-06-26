Security National Bank Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $290.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.46. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

