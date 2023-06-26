Security National Bank Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $244.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.69. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

