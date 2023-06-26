Security National Bank Reduces Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.