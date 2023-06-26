Security National Bank Sells 2,369 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for 1.5% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security National Bank owned 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.