Security National Bank Sells 9,963 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Security National Bank trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period.

Shares of SH opened at $14.19 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

