Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Zach Koff Sells 5,000 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SHAK opened at $73.95 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

