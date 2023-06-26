ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

