Signet Financial Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

