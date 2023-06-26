Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.75 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.