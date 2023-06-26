Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 3.0 %

SOHO opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

