Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $531,478.35 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

