SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,013 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

