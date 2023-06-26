SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.95 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

