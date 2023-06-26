SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPYD opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.