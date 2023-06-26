SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SPYD opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $43.56.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Get a free research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF from StockNews.com
- Three High-Dividend Yield Stocks For Stable Income And Growth
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.