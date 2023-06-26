Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $524.44 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.94 and its 200 day moving average is $493.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

