Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CFO Sells $68,307.40 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

