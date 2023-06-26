Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Performance

NYSE SRT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.45. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Startek will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the second quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

