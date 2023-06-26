StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

