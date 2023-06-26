StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 million, a P/E ratio of -115.61 and a beta of 0.86. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

